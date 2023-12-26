Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Christmas Day shootings: Jackson suspect arrested, Augusta suspect unknown

Jean Pierre Washington
Jean Pierre Washington(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two men died on Christmas Day after shootings in Richmond and Aiken counties, an Aiken Co. suspect has been arrested, according to authorities.

A suspect has been taken into custody after a fatal shooting on Christmas Day on the 200 block of Plantation Road, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect, Jean Pierre Washington, 26, of Jackson, was identified by witnesses and taken into custody immediately, authorities say.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Willie Trotty, 37, of Jackson.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m.

It was reported that this incident stems from an argument between the victim and Washington, officials say.

Washington was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is expected to be charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, authorities say.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

Trotty was pronounced dead on scene from multiple gunshot wounds. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

The coroner’s office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

In Richmond County...

A man has died after a shooting on Christmas Eve night on the 2300 block of Boykin Road.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Steve Luke 36, has been identified as the victim.

The coroner’s office says the shooting happened at 11:41 p.m.

Luke was shot as lease one time and transported to Wellstar MCG. He was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Christmas Day.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Christmas Eve shootings...

The two shootings follow two other South Carolina shootings that occurred on Christmas Eve.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Squire Street that left a 29-year-old man dead.

The Allendale Police Department also reported that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Saturday night.

The killings are the latest in an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken Co. Christmas Eve shooting victim ID’d; suspect on the run
Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Don’t say goodbye yet: Ruth’s signs new 5-year lease
Roger Brabham Sr.
Suspect in custody following fatal Saturday night shooting in Allendale

Latest News

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 26
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 26
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 26
Shepeard Community Blood Center drive.
Shepeard blood center offers free movie tickets to donors
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt