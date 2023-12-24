Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Allendale

Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department(Contributed)
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale Police Department is reporting that one person has died following a shooting, Saturday night.

On December 23, just before 9 p.m., the Allendale Police Department’s Facebook page posted about a shooting that left one person dead.

The post mentions there is no active threat to the Allendale community, the post says SLED has been called in to assist in this case.

While details are limited at this time, News 12 26 will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quando Rondo
Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Car accident generic
9 die in latest wrecks with holiday travel well underway across CSRA
Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Kyler Readon
Aiken County off-roader arrested in pistol-packing clashes
Lamar School, Augusta, Ga.
I-TEAM: Education leaders sell off historic school when no one is looking

Latest News

Local Augusta vet gives back during holiday season
Augusta Veteran helps to keep others warm through the holidays
Two people were killed in a motorcycle versus SUV accident in Walton County.
21-year-old dead after motorcycle accident on I-20 exit ramp to I-520
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Murder charge added in missing Aiken County mom’s case
ZayDay Foundation donates to children’s hospital in son’s honor