1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale Police Department is reporting that one person has died following a shooting, Saturday night.

On December 23, just before 9 p.m., the Allendale Police Department’s Facebook page posted about a shooting that left one person dead.

The post mentions there is no active threat to the Allendale community, the post says SLED has been called in to assist in this case.

While details are limited at this time, News 12 26 will continue to follow this developing story.

