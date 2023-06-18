Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

police lights generic
police lights generic
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA.

Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small.

Here’s a look at the toll so far:

Homicides, suspicious deaths since April 14, 2022

2023

2022

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...
Ga. officers busting violators of boating laws this summer
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
According to officials, a 2009 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on Farrells Road when it went...
1 dead after Bamberg County Fourth of July crash
The Splatter Place in North Augusta
It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business

Latest News

Most batteries’ lifespans are counted in charging cycles.
What the Tech: Should you charge your phone while you’re sleeping?
Judge Randall Hall sentenced Sias to three years in prison.
After sentencing, ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias plans new appeal
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
South Carolina prepares for presidential visit this week
File folder generic
Have you seen these 2 missing people in the CSRA?
Store closing signs
Augusta Exchange losing another big store as chain to shut down