Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA.
Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small.
Here’s a look at the toll so far:
Homicides, suspicious deaths since April 14, 2022
2023
- On June 28, Mandeep Singh, 36, of Augusta, was fatally shot during a robbery while he was working at a convenience store at 504 Waynesboro Highway in Wrens.
- Also on June 28, William Wolf, 30, of Woodcrest Drive, was fatally shot shot in the 2700 block of Woodcrest Drive in Augusta.
- On June 24 in Wilkes County, Deondra Barksdale, 23, of Washington, was fatally shot outside a liquor store at 204 Whitehall St.
- On June 17, James Brinson, 42, was fatally shot in the 2800 block of Lumpkin Road in Augusta. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
- On June 13, Carnell Nealous III, 24, was shot dead at 1242 Weston St., just outside the North Augusta city limits. He was found dead in the open doorway of a home.
- On the night of June 1, Thomas L. King, 62, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in a shooting that also injured a woman in the 2500 block of Henry Street.
- On the afternoon of June 1, Jordon Gaynor, 15, was fatally shot outside a convenience store at Windsor Spring and Rosier roads.
- On the night of May 29, Amari Williams, 19, of Graniteville was found shot inside a vehicle on Redd Street near Tennessee Avenue in Aiken. He died later of his injuries.
- On May 22, Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed at her home in a shooting that also injured a man and an 11-year-old in the 200 block of East Taylor Street in Augusta.
- On the evening of May 13, Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla., were shot dead at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary in Augusta. It followed a dispute at a motorcycle club, authorities said.
- On May 12, 86-year-old Betty James was shot dead by her son, 68-year-old Joe James, who then killed himself at a home in the 500 block of Rennie Street in Graniteville.
- Before dawn on May 12, Makala Perkins, 23, of Grovetown, was shot dead in the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.
- On April 26 just before 6 p.m., 24-year-old Usaini Yunusa was fatally shot in a moving car on St. Andrews Drive.
- On April 19, Darus Tashon Johnson, 31, of Swainsboro, was fatally shot on New Street in Swainsboro. A police K-9 helped track down suspect John Gibbons, 57, who was arrested.
- On April 6 at 9:40 p.m., 15-year-old Zaire Person was fatally shot on the 3400 block of Old Mcduffie Road.
- Also on April 6, Marquez Bokknight, 24, was shot on South Kensington Drive in Augusta. He was pronounced dead at Augusta University at 3:05 p.m.
- On March 28, 13-year-old Buddy Brown was fatally shot at the Richmond Summit Apartments on Broad Street.
- On March 25, Charvis Lawrence, 40, was found fatally shot at a home South Washington Crossing in Tennille.
- Daquantavious Proctor, 19, of Augusta, died after being shot early March 19 at a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Peach Orchard Road.
- On March 15 at 10:42 p.m., 48-year-old Commen Gunn was shot at least one time during a domestic situation with her husband, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
- Also on March 15 just before 4:30 p.m., Jarvon Stapleton from DeKalb County was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in an Aiken ditch.
- On March 14, Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby Lane. Her death has been labeled as suspicious, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
- Also on March 14, two bodies were found at a home on Maryland Avenue. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the bodies were there for a length of time.
- On March 10, a male was fatally shot at the Super 8 motel in the 2200 block of Gordon Highway in Augusta. His body was found a short time later in the 2200 block of Wade Road
- On March 7, Ruth Ann Whitaker, 70, was found shot to death inside her home at 1404 Woodbine Road in Aiken. Her husband, Richard Whitaker, 70, was arrested.
- On Feb 20, car passenger Marquel S. Judge, 30, of Graniteville, was shot dead when another car pulled up and someone opened fire in the 1600 block of Edgefield Highway in Aiken County.
- On Feb. 19, 79-year-old Clarence Flanigan was stabbed and beaten to death at his home in the 4000 block of Madison Lane, according to authorities.
- Also on Feb. 19, a 20-year-old man was shot to death in Allendale, according to authorities. Further details weren’t released.
- On Feb. 2, the body of Brandon Dominic Marshall, 35, of Augusta, was found in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. The death was considered suspicious.
- On Feb. 1, a shooting near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road claimed the life of 29-year-old Theotis H. Hasan II, of Augusta.
- On Jan. 31, Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead in a black Ford F-150 pickup at 182 Fifth St. in Olar.
- On Jan. 20, Alex K. Donaldson, 26, of Orangeburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on May Branch Road west of Saluda. His death was ruled a homicide after authorities learned he died of a gunshot wound, not from the crash.
- On Jan. 18, Michelle Bennett, 60, was stabbed to death in her home at 3738 Gordon Highway in Columbia County. Her husband, 82-year-old Robert Bennett, was arrested.
- On Jan. 8, a shooting at the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road in Augusta claimed the life of Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, who was homeless.
2022
- On Dec. 26, Kennard A. Thomas, 32, was found stabbed to death in the 500 block of Camel Street in New Ellenton.
- On Dec. 15, Nathan Reuben Street, 45, who allegedly set a home on fire in the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Garfield, Ga., was shot dead by residents who’d pursued him, according to authorities.
- Late Dec. 9, a drive-by shooting took the life of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest in Aiken.
- On Dec. 5, a shooting in Sardis on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road claimed the life of 41-year-old Jason Fort.
- On Dec. 4, a shooting on Hiott Street in Barnwell claimed the life of 24-year-old Laventae Thomas, who lives at or near the scene of the crime.
- On Nov. 28, Joseph Fortson, 34, of the 1900 block of Sanford Court, was fatally shot at 1814 Fayetteville Drive in Augusta.
- On Nov. 26, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that Edward Porter, 54, was stabbed to death after an incident at a home in Harrison. A woman who lives in the home was arrested.
- Around 11 p.m. Nov. 23, Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, is found shot dead in a car at Riverview Park in North Augusta.
- Around 10 p.m. Nov. 20, Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time in the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive. in Augusta. He was taken to a hospital, where died Nov. 22.
- Around noon Nov. 20, a shooting claimed the life of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Road off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. Angel Burley was arrested.
- Around 11 a.m. Nov. 19, a hunter discovered the body of Zonnie Cyrus, 22, next to a pond in Saluda County about four miles from the Monetta Drive-In Theatre. The death was ruled a homicide.
- Early Nov. 19, Robert May III, 39, was found shot dead on College Avenue in Sparta. Treyvion Markise Crayton, 20, of Sparta, was arrested,
- Just before 10:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton, was shot dead at the Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road, in Augusta. Daniel Burke, 25, was arrested.
- Early Nov. 10, Johnnie Starnes, 52, of Swainsboro, was shot dead in the 200 block of Washington Street in Swainsboro. Authorities arrested 51-year-old Kelvin Kirkland.
- Around 7:17 a.m. Nov. 7, Marquis L. Burke, 46, of Warrenton, was found fatally stabbed to death on Silverside Drive in Warren County. John Willis, 40, of Warrenton, was arrested,
- Around 9:37 p.m. Nov. 5, 17-year-old Ronald Lee Haugabook Jr. was found shot dead at 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park.
- Around 11:34 p.m. Oct 17, Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, was shot dead in the 3000 block of Washington Road in Augusta.
- On the morning of Oct. 17, Deandre T. Gaiters, 27, was found shot dead along the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road in Aiken County.
- Around 10:23 p.m. Oct 15, Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, was found fatally shot in the 2200 block of Old Savannah Road.
- Around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15, 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie, of Hephzibah, was slain in a shooting in the 2100 block at the end of B Street at the Lake Olmstead Homes in Augusta.
- Early Oct. 10, Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. was found fatally shot at a Circle K at 2822 Peach Orchard Road in Augusta. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
- On Oct. 3, Cherry Hoover, 64, was found dead in her vehicle in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road in Augusta in what Coroner Mark Bowen deemed a suspicious death.
- On Sept. 30, deputies found shooting victim Zayquantez Jones, 17, at Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
- On Sept. 29, Kimberly Harris-Opoku, 56, died at the scene where she was shot in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near 12th Street.
- On Sept. 28, Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was found shot in Denmark, S.C. He died on the scene around 9:30 p.m.
- On Sept. 25, Roderick Denzell Jenkins, 29, was shot on Friendship Road in Screven County. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
- On Sept. 24, Antonyo Terrell Wicker, 40, of Louisville, was killed and three people were injured when shooting broke out during a block party in Jefferson County.
- On Sept. 21, Latoya Denise Coley, 38, was found dead in the 1800 block of Castleton Court in south Augusta. Her death was considered suspicious.
- Also on Sept. 21, Tre’Vontae Gray, 17, died in an Augusta hospital while being treated for injuries suffered two days earlier when he was shot in a car around Ashley Drive and Baltimore Road in WIlkes County.
- On Sept. 19, Kameron Tucker, 19 of Augusta, and Kentevios Wageman, 17 of Augusta, were shot dead in the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in Augusta.
- Also on Sept. 19, Eric Foreman, 19, was killed in a shooting that also injured three other people in Swainsboro.
- On Sept. 7, Virginia Sue Wilson, 75, was found shot dead in McDuffie County. Her husband, James, was arrested.
- On Aug. 31, Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at Strom Thurmond Lake in McCormick County. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
- On Aug. 23, overnight security guard Cynthia Wright was found shot dead at 1150 Fifth St. In Augusta. Cornell Thomas was arrested in the death.
- Damien Tanksley, 35, was fatally shot Aug. 4 at the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road in Augusta.
- On July 29, Dereck Hilton 45, of Sardis, was fatally shot at 232 Claxton Road in Burke County. He was taken to Burke Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
- On July 28, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road in Aiken County. The body was later identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III, of Aiken. The cause of death was “homicidal violence.”
- On July 27, 16-year-old Kaymaya Greene, of Augusta, was shot at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. Demarcus Clark, 19, of Augusta was arrested.
- On July, 26, Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, was shot at a corner store on Wheeless Road. Frederick McNeal, 62, of Augusta, was arrested.
- On July 20, Keshia Chanel Geter, 36, from Eastover, S.C., was found shot dead at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, of Augusta, was arrested.
- On July 10, the body of Morris Harden, 58, of Augusta, was found just off the roadway in the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road in Burke County. Deputies say the case is being treated as a homicide.
- On July 9, Nicholas Jovantay Hall, 31, of Swainsboro, was shot dead on Stokes Avenue in the Emanuel County community of Twin City. Peggy Ann Milton, 34, was arrested.
- On July 5, authorities discovered the body of 65-year-old Bobby Miller, who’d been shot dead in a closet at 5274 Dogwood Drive just outside North Augusta. His son, Jason Glenn Miller, 42, has been arrested.
- On July 2, Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, were shot dead at a Days Inn hotel at 2654 Columbia Highway North in Aiken County.
- On June 30, Thaddeus Rodregus Price, 22, of Augusta, was shot just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:03 a.m.
- On June 27, Randell Cunningham, 31, was shot dead in a trailer complex on Marlboro Avenue in Barnwell.
- On June 26, a shooting on Wadley Drive in Aiken left three teenagers dead. Two suspects were arrested and another remains at-large in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.
- On June 23, Tammy Mantooth, 57, from Lola, Kansas, was pronounced dead after being found in the back of a sport utility vehicle at Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive in Augusta. The death is considered suspicious.
- A shooting early June 19 in the 700 block of Broad Street claimed the life of 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson, of Fredericksburg, Va.
- Around 3 a.m. June 18, Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell, was shot dead in the 200 block of Bomba Street in Barnwell. A suspect has been arrested.
- On June 14, Eurl Kittles, 42, was shot dead at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. A suspect has been arrest.
- At 10th and Broad Street in downtown Augusta, a shooting claimed the life of 21-year-old Logan Etterle early June 12. Two suspects have been arrested.
- Also on June 12, Jakwan Gunter, 19, was found shot dead at 11th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Deputies told News 12 they believe the shooting was gang-related.
- On June 3 in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, 34-year-old Lacey Toole was shot dead by her boyfriend John Williams, who then turned the gun on himself.
- On June 2 on Summerhill Avenue in Aiken County, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas shot his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, then killed himself.
- On May 29, a shooting killed two people – 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn – at a “Freaknik”-themed party being held at a ballpark outside Sandersville, Ga. The shooting is believed to be the result of an altercation.
- Patricia Dent, 65, was strangled to death by her boyfriend Joseph McKinnon, who then buried her body in their yard at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton, authorities say. They learned of her death on May 7 after finding McKinnon dead of a heart attack he suffered while burying Dent.
- A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.
- On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
- On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty.
- Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.
- JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
- Sandersville police found the body of Mandell Damonda McCullough, 54, on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.
- Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.
