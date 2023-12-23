Submit Photos/Videos
Missing case turned homicide; charge added for investigation into Jamilla Smith

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon(Contributed)
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced their investigation into Jamilla Smith has turned from a missing persons case, into a homicide case.

On Saturday, December 23, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Daniel Harmon, who was previously charged and arrested in this case, is now being charged with murder.

This comes almost a week after Smith’s family increased their reward for information on Jamilla’s whereabouts from $5,000 to $10,000.

Smith’s last known location was her house at 425 Old Jackson Highway on the night of Dec. 2. She called 911 and said she was running from a man she described as her ex. The phone went dead but not before a male voice is heard yelling at her to get in the car, followed by a horn blaring.

Daniel Harmon was arrested and charged on December 5 for Domestic Violence in the 2nd Degree, with a kidnapping charge later added to the case.

Capt. Abdullah says the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to reach out to their office at 803-648-6811.

