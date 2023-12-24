Submit Photos/Videos
Shooting near downtown Aiken leaves 1 dead, suspect on the run

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Squire Street that left one person dead on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, December 24, just after 11 a.m., deputies responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Squire Street and found an unresponsive Black male in the front yard of a home.

Capt. Eric Abdullah says the male appeared to have a gunshot wound to his chest and deputies performed first aid until Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, at which time he was pronounced dead.

Abdullah says a witness told deputies that the victim and the gunman got into an argument outside the home when shots rang out.

The witness continued to tell deputies the suspected gunman drove away in a dark blue Chevy Suburban or Trailblazer, according to Capt. Abdullah.

He continues to say the witness described the gunman as a Black male, 5′11 tall, 160 lbs., possibly goes by the name of “Tony”, and has ties to Florence, South Carolina.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is also assisting with this investigation and the Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information related to the investigation, to call their office at (803) 648-6811.

