Do you need help from our Call For Action Team?

News 12′s

News 12′s Call For Action team is composed of local volunteers who come to our station twice a week to help solve your problems. Call For Action is a phone line people can call with their problems for free assistance. The group reviews, evaluates, and follows-up on complaints and keeps documentation of local concerns. Volunteers direct each caller to the appropriate next step.

There are certain people you can reach out to before you call us to get your problem solved.

People can leave a message 24 hours a day and volunteers will return their calls when they're here. Volunteers are present on Tuesday and Wednesdays. Call 803-442-4550 or 803-278-1212 ext. 3550 or email Newsroom@wrdw.com.

1. Landlord will not make repairs/mold? Call Code Enforcement.

Richmond County - (706) 312-5049

Aiken County - (803) 502-9000 x 8790

Columbia County - (706) 868-3375

2. Auto Sales problems? Call the Better Business Bureau and file a complaint - (706) 210-7676.

Also, call the Office of Consumer Protection (Georgia) 1-800-869-1123 or Office of Consumer Affairs (South Carolina) 844-TELL-DCA.

*If the consumer bought the car "as is" this means he/she agreed to buy the car with any of the current problems. The dealer can not be held responsible if the car was sold as is.*

3. Custody/Child Support - Our team does not investigate these cases. The party needs to hire a lawyer.

4. Contractor problems?

You must have a contract and receipt to show our team. These documents should be emailed to

with a short explanation. The documents can also be dropped off at the station addressed to Liz Owens.

5. Home builder concerns?

We will look into these but only after they have contacted the builder themselves and warranty company with no luck.

6. Need help paying bills?

Call the Salvation Army - (706) 922-8330

7. Dirty restaurants/stores, etc.

Contact (SC) DHEC at (803) 642-1637 or (Ga) (404) 657-2700.

8. Can't find your specific problem?

Reach out to our Call for Action team - (803) 442-4550. Volunteers are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.