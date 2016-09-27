Do you need help from our Call For Action Team?
News 12′s Call For Action team is composed of local volunteers who come to our station twice a week to help solve your problems. Call For Action is a phone line people can call with their problems for free assistance. The group reviews, evaluates, and follows-up on complaints and keeps documentation of local concerns. Volunteers direct each caller to the appropriate next step.
People can leave a message 24 hours a day and volunteers will return their calls when they’re here.
There are certain people you can reach out to before you call us to get your problem solved.
Richmond County - (706) 312-5049
Aiken County - (803) 502-9000 x 8790
Columbia County - (706) 868-3375
Also, call the Office of Consumer Protection (Georgia) 1-800-869-1123 or Office of Consumer Affairs (South Carolina) 844-TELL-DCA.
*If the consumer bought the car "as is" this means he/she agreed to buy the car with any of the current problems. The dealer can not be held responsible if the car was sold as is.*
You must have a contract and receipt to show our team. These documents should be emailed to
with a short explanation. The documents can also be dropped off at the station addressed to Liz Owens.
We will look into these but only after they have contacted the builder themselves and warranty company with no luck.
Call the Salvation Army - (706) 922-8330
Contact (SC) DHEC at (803) 642-1637 or (Ga) (404) 657-2700.
Reach out to our Call for Action team - (803) 442-4550. Volunteers are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Volunteers are present on Tuesday and Wednesdays.
Call 803-442-4550 or 803-278-1212 ext. 3550.