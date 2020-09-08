Robbery turns deadly at Blackville convenience store
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery turned into a homicide early this morning the Barnwell County community of Blackville, according to authorities.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby told News 12 that the agency is supporting local law enforcement in investigating the incident.
Agents from SLED’s Regional Office and Crime Scene Unit have responded, according to Crosby.
It apparently happened at or near a convenience store in the 20000 block of South Carolina Highway 3, also known as Solomon Blatt Avenue North.
Witnesses told News 12 there has been a large law enforcement presence at the store since shortly after 6 a.m. They said about 15 law enforcement vehicles were on the scene, and were highly visible ti travelers passing through the small town.
This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
It’s been a busy past few days for law enforcement officers in the CSRA:
- Just before 3 a.m., today, a shooting in the 2000 block of Wharton Drive in Augusta sent one person to a hospital. Investigators combed the scene and spoke to neighbors before dawn.
- A man died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday after being shot the night before outside an Augusta business. Deputies were called to the Ikonz Sports Bar on North Leg Road on Wednesday night after reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Victor Kameil Banks had been shot at least once.
- Then a few hours after the Martinez shooting, Kafele Bush, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fight in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta. A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested in connection with the death, which is being described as suspicious.
