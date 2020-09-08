Advertisement

Robbery turns deadly at Blackville convenience store

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery turned into a homicide early this morning the Barnwell County community of Blackville, according to authorities.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby told News 12 that the agency is supporting local law enforcement in investigating the incident.

Agents from SLED’s Regional Office and Crime Scene Unit have responded, according to Crosby.

It apparently happened at or near a convenience store in the 20000 block of South Carolina Highway 3, also known as Solomon Blatt Avenue North.

Witnesses told News 12 there has been a large law enforcement presence at the store since shortly after 6 a.m. They said about 15 law enforcement vehicles were on the scene, and were highly visible ti travelers passing through the small town.

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.

