GBI aiding in investigation of murder following traffic accident

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and aggravated assault following a Sunday evening incident in Sparta.

According to the GBI, Bernard Hall is charged in the death of 34-year-old Brandon Morris.

The GBI was called to the scene of an aggravated assault at 6:44 p.m. Sunday on East Broad Street.

When investigators arrived, they found the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had already responded to what initially had been a traffic accident.

As the investigation began, they found Morris had recently been stabbed. He was eventually pronounced dead.

Hall was booked into the Hancock County Jail.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Hancock County District Attorney for prosecution.

