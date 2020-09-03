Injuries kill victim in Augusta sports bar shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says a person who was shot at an Augusta sports bar has passed away.

Coroner Mark Bowen’s office says the victim, who has not yet been identified, died Thursday morning around 7:45 a.m.

Deputies were called to the Ikonz Sports Bar on North Leg Road on Wednesday night after reports of a shooting just before midnight.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had been shot at least once.

The investigation in this case continues. No word on any suspects wanted in connection with this case.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.