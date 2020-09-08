Advertisement

One killed, six wounded in weekend Sparta shooting now under GBI investigation

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting that injured six and killed one in Sparta is now under investigation by the GBI.

According to GBI investigators, Sparta Police Department officers and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the intersection of Faye and Lee Street at 1:47 a.m. on Sept. 6.

When investigators arrived, they found three people were shot. However, four more had been driven to a nearby hospital in connection with the incident.

GBI investigators were called to aid in the investigation within 30 minutes of the incident.

Officials identified the one victim killed in this case as 33-year-old Sabreal Meshae Taylor.

The other victims, meanwhile, have been listed in either critical or stable condition.

Taylor’s body will be transported to the GBI crime lab where an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-7471 or the GBI at 478-445-4173.

