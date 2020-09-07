Advertisement

Suspects arrested in suspicious Azalea Park Apt. death

Robert Prince II, 18, (pictured above) and Roger Fielding, 16, (not pictured) have been arrested on charges of murder in the investigation.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two arrests have been made in the investigation of a suspicious death that occurred after deputies were called to Azalea Park Apartments.

Robert Prince II, 18, and Roger Fielding, 16, have been arrested on charges of murder in the investigation.

On September 4, Richmond County deputies responded to a disturbance call and found a man, unresponsive, at the apartment complex.

According to the Coroner’s Office the victim, Kafele Bush, 25 years old, 1900 Blk. Milton Road was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy will be done at the GBI Lab tomorrow.

During the investigation, it was learned through witnesses that there was a fight between Bush, Prince, and Fielding. Investigators found that Bush was struck with an unknown object during the fight.

The investigation is still ongoing and active. We will provide more updates as they develop.

