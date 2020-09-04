Advertisement

Victim identified after fight turns fatal on Fayetteville Drive

By WRDW
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call that turned into a death investigation today.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:41 a.m. to a report of a fight in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive at Azalea Park Apartments.

Deputies said they found a man who was unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

He was identified as Kafele Bush, 25, of the 1900 block of Milton Road, according to Bowen.

An autopsy will be performed Saturday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab, Bowen reported.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available to release at this time, the sheriff’s agency reported.

It’s been a deadly couple of days in the CSRA:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

