Victim identified after fight turns fatal on Fayetteville Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call that turned into a death investigation today.
Deputies were dispatched at 10:41 a.m. to a report of a fight in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive at Azalea Park Apartments.
Deputies said they found a man who was unresponsive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
He was identified as Kafele Bush, 25, of the 1900 block of Milton Road, according to Bowen.
An autopsy will be performed Saturday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab, Bowen reported.
This is an active investigation and no other information is available to release at this time, the sheriff’s agency reported.
It’s been a deadly couple of days in the CSRA:
- A man died this morning after being shot in Martinez. The victim, Gage Cameron Reynolds, 28, was found in a front yard in the 200 block of 211 Valdes Drive and pronounced dead at the scene.
- A man died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday after being shot the night before outside Ikonz Sports Bar on North Leg Road in Augusta. The incident claimed the life of 38-year-old Victor Kameil Banks.
