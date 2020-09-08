Advertisement

One person injured in shooting on Wharton Drive in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded early Tuesday to a report of a shooting.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wharton Drive, a couple of blocks south of the Olive Road railroad bridge.

Authorities on the scene said one person was injured, but authorities couldn’t give a description of whether the victim was male or female.

They said the victim was headed to the hospital around 3:40 a.m.

There were at least four police cars on the scene, and police were knocking on doors and talking to neighbors who were standing outside.

Authorities had left the scene by 4 a.m.

The incident follows an outbreak of violence last week in the CSRA.

A man died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday after being shot the night before outside an Augusta business. Deputies were called to the Ikonz Sports Bar on North Leg Road on Wednesday night after reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Victor Kameil Banks had been shot at least once.

Then a few hours after the Martinez shooting, Kafele Bush, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fight in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta. A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested in connection with the death, which is being described as suspicious.

