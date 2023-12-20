Amid high need, Salvation Army rushes to meet fundraising goal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With just days to go, the Salvation Army of Augusta is rushing to make its Red Kettle Campaign goal.

With bell-ringers positioned outside major shopping areas across the CSRA, this year’s campaign could be one of the most important ones in years after a tough year getting donations.

The goal is $225,000.

“It’s very important in order to keep the shelter running and the way that we want it to run, because this previous year we had 164 of our residents get into permanent housing, which is more than the previous three years combined,” said Maj. Jonathan Raymer with the Salvation Army.

Among the services in the past year, the Red Cross provided:

More than 2,000 night stays for families in need.

More than 160 people placed in stable housing.

Thousands of meals.

Nationally., the Salvation Army has helped nearly 24 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a gamut of social services.

You can help by donating when you see Salvation Army bell ringers at these CSRA locations:

Bass Pro Shops

Belk in Evand and North Augusta

Big Lots in Augusta, Evans, North Augusta and Waynesboro

Dillard’s

Kroger in Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, Martinez and North Augusta

Hobby Lobby

JCPenney

Walmart on Agusta, Evans, Grovetown, North Augusta, Thomson and Waynesboro

Sam’s Club

Savannah River Mission Completion, liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, said Wednesday it had donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army for local needs in Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties, as senior executives volunteered to ring the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign.

