Volunteer spirit rings true for holiday helpers across CSRA

The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Salvation Army red kettle.(Jason Agnew / Youtube | MGN)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of year again when you hear bells outside stores across our area, all for a good cause.

The Salvation Army of Augusta’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway, raising money to keep the lights on, feed and house people at the Center of Hope, one of few homeless shelters in our area.

This year’s campaign could be one of the most important ones in years.

And people are stepping up to help.

One local soccer team canceled practice to volunteer ringing bells at Walmart in Evans.

The coach says one of the reasons he chose to take the team off the field and into the community to volunteer is to help them realize they aren’t the only ones with wants this holiday season, but there are people with needs.

He also says he thinks it’s important to instill volunteerism in youths, so he’s starting with his soccer team.

You can help by donating when you see Salvation Army bell ringers at these CSRA locations:

  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Belk in Evand and North Augusta
  • Big Lots in Augusta, Evans, North Augusta and Waynesboro
  • Dillard’s
  • Kroger in Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, Martinez and North Augusta
  • Hobby Lobby
  • JCPenney
  • Walmart on Agusta, Evans, Grovetown, North Augusta, Thomson and Waynesboro
  • Sam’s Club

You can also set up a virtual Red Kettle online to collect donations for those in need. Visit https://sageorgia.org/3rLSK1B.

A rare gold coin dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle from a mystery donor is being called a Christmas miracle in Vermont.

Coins and dollars are dropped into the buckets every year, but sometimes a surprise awaits.

“It started off like any other night,” said Maj. Keith Jache of the Salvation Army. “So, me and a couple of our volunteers were sitting around, we were counting the money for the night and all of a sudden, a $5 bill came out and it was taped.”

When he opened it up, he was stunned by what he saw – a gold coin worth $2,000.

“You’ve heard of it happening in other places and they’re usually worth a couple of hundred dollars, so when we got it appraised, and he said, ‘Yes, it is real and it is worth $2,000,’ we were overly happy and overly blessed to receive it,” Jache said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

