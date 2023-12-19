Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Transit offers free rides to overnight shelters

Augusta Transit
Augusta Transit(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To help Richmond County residents get through the cold night, Augusta Transit is providing free transportation to local overnight warming shelters, including the Augusta Rescue Mission, Garden City Rescue Mission and Salvation Army Center of Hope.

For safety precautions, shelters are requiring proof of a shelter clearance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to be admitted.

MORE | Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless

People in need of a shelter clearance may go to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office before 5 p.m. to get documentation from the records bureau.

After 5 or if you are unable to go to the records bureau, call 706-821-1080 and a deputy will be sent to provide the clearance.

The bus pickup location will be the Broad Street transfer facility, 1546 Broad St.

Drop-off locations:

  • Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker St. (Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta)
  • Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick St. (Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway)
  • Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St. (Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

The bus will operate continuously from 3-7:30 p.m.. Individuals who can’t get to the Broad Street transfer facility and need a ride should call 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m.

Augusta, Georgia is also offering daytime warming centers, and those locations are listed at augustaga.gov. Augusta Transit will not be providing free transportation to the daytime shelters, but individuals can use Augusta Transit’s normal bus routes during regular operating hours to get to these locations. For more information and route planning, call Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Georgia state flag
Ga. state employees, school workers getting $1,000 bonus
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
I-20 work enters final stages, but expect a lane closure today
Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
Jamilla Smith
Missing mom’s loved ones hope she won’t be ‘another statistic’

Latest News

Tissue
Could RSV or flu spoil your Christmas in the CSRA?
One of our all-time favorite gadgets is the Tapplock. A padlock for the gym locker that needs...
What the Tech: Gadgets that are perfect to throw in a gym bag
Strom Thurmond football
Votes are in for the Under the Lights Play of the Year
From left: Gregory Wayne Maxwell and Cpl. Lucas Watts.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting S.C. deputy in head