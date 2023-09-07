Suspect shot by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect was injured after being shot in a confrontation with an officer Thursday afternoon in Wrens.

Few details are being released, but the Wrens Police Department said a Jefferson County deputy shot a suspect. Dispatchers said around 2:30 p.m. that officers were still at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it couldn’t provide any details but that the case had been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and any further information would have to come from that agency.

Officer-involved shootings in Georgia are typically handled by the GBI.

Not a lot of high-profile crime happens in Wrens, but there have been a couple of cases lately.

Late last month, 19-year-old Khia Shields was fatally shot at a home on Washington Street in Wrens. And in June, a convenience store clerk was killed during a robbery at 504 Waynesboro Highway .

