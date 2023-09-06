Richmond County inmate dies after being rushed to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center has died after being taken to a hospital with injuries.

At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a female inmate injured at the jail.

Upon the jailer’s arrival, the female inmate, Stacey Lopez, was found alone in an isolation cell unresponsive from what is believed to be a self-inflicted injury, according to deputies.

She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injury on Wednesday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate this incident since it occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.