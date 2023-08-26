Submit Photos/Videos
GBI investigating 19-year-old woman shot and killed in Wrens

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Wrens early Saturday morning.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Pat Morgan, says Jefferson County dispatch received a call about a shooting shortly after 1 a.m., August 28, at a home on Washington Street in Wrens.

Morgan says when law enforcement arrived, they found the woman inside the home, unconscious. She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she later died.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Fay McGahee has identified the shooting victim as 19-year-old Khia Shields.

The GBI is still investigating and there is no suspect at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.

