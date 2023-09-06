Hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mike Padgett Highway, according to authorities.

Zyionna Fields, 21, of the 200 block of Dudley Street, was struck by a southbound vehicle in the 3000 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The accident was initially reported at 2:14 a.m., and Fields was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:54 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

