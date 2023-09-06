Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian on Mike Padgett Highway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by gunfire at East Boundary and Broad Street late April 19, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mike Padgett Highway, according to authorities.

MORE | Olive Road bridge is truly one of the worst, railroad says

Zyionna Fields, 21, of the 200 block of Dudley Street, was struck by a southbound vehicle in the 3000 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The accident was initially reported at 2:14 a.m., and Fields was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:54 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
‘We are heartbroken’: ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Horse Creek Academy lifts lockdown after investigation
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

Augusta Tech and the Savannah River Nuclear Laboratory are embarking on a partnership.
Savannah River National Lab, Augusta Tech team up
Circle K
Circle K reschedules discount day that was delayed by Idalia
Fun partner workouts for you and your gym buddy with Jay Moore
Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: Tips on retirement without children