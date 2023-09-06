Jefferson County High becomes 2nd district to cancel tailgate party

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County became the second local school district this week to cancel homecoming tailgating activities.

“In the spirit of safety and concern for our students and community, I feel it is best to cancel the tailgating at Warrior Stadium, Superintendent Dr. Samuel Dasher Jr. wrote to parents and students on Wednesday.

“This decision was not made lightly, but I do feel that this is best for all parties at this time. I know how excited our alumni was to be able to celebrate together again, and I certainly hope that we can do so safely again in the future,” Dasher wrote.

Earlier this week, Burke County High School canceled its homecoming tailgate activities , which had been planned for Sept. 22.

The cancellations come amid a number of security measures put in place after large brawls at several local schools and a shooting at Josey High School.

And last year, there was a shooting at a postgame tailgating party at Josey .

