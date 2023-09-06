Jefferson County High becomes 2nd district to cancel tailgate party
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County became the second local school district this week to cancel homecoming tailgating activities.
“In the spirit of safety and concern for our students and community, I feel it is best to cancel the tailgating at Warrior Stadium, Superintendent Dr. Samuel Dasher Jr. wrote to parents and students on Wednesday.
“This decision was not made lightly, but I do feel that this is best for all parties at this time. I know how excited our alumni was to be able to celebrate together again, and I certainly hope that we can do so safely again in the future,” Dasher wrote.
Earlier this week, Burke County High School canceled its homecoming tailgate activities, which had been planned for Sept. 22.
The cancellations come amid a number of security measures put in place after large brawls at several local schools and a shooting at Josey High School.
And last year, there was a shooting at a postgame tailgating party at Josey.
