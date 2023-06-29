Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 suspects arrested after murder, armed robbery at Wrens food mart

Wrens Police Department
Wrens Police Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects were arrested after shooting and killing a store clerk during an alleged armed robbery of a food mart, according to the Wrens Police Department.

Wrens Police Department says on Wednesday around 8:37 p.m. the suspects entered Wrens Food Mart, also known as Jackie’s on Waynesboro Highway, during what appeared to be an armed robbery.

MORE | New suspect arrested in Augusta killing of 15-year-old

Authorities say both suspects are in custody at this time, however, due to the age of the offenders, names and photos cannot be released at this time.

The GBI, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Stapleton Police Department, Richmond County K9, and the Wrens Police Department apprehended the suspects, according to authorities.

If you have any further information, please contact Wrens Chief John Maynard at 706-547-3232 or Special Agent Michael Kight with GBI at 706-595-2575.

More than 30 people have died from gun violence so far this year in Augusta and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Body found in vacant apartment on Burgundy Street
The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find body after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead in woods near University Parkway in Aiken
Cedric Antonio Norman
Deputies arrest murder suspect in Wilkes County

Latest News

Denetrice Janice Shepherd, 43.
Deputies locate, arrest suspect accused of Augusta stabbing incident
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for June 29
Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County school leaders to host public meetings for millage rates
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Summer season brings festivals, fun to the Augusta region