2 suspects arrested after murder, armed robbery at Wrens food mart

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects were arrested after shooting and killing a store clerk during an alleged armed robbery of a food mart, according to the Wrens Police Department.

Wrens Police Department says on Wednesday around 8:37 p.m. the suspects entered Wrens Food Mart, also known as Jackie’s on Waynesboro Highway, during what appeared to be an armed robbery.

Authorities say both suspects are in custody at this time, however, due to the age of the offenders, names and photos cannot be released at this time.

The GBI, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Stapleton Police Department, Richmond County K9, and the Wrens Police Department apprehended the suspects, according to authorities.

If you have any further information, please contact Wrens Chief John Maynard at 706-547-3232 or Special Agent Michael Kight with GBI at 706-595-2575.

More than 30 people have died from gun violence so far this year in Augusta and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.