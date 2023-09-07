Suspect charged in gunshot that injured 16-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been charged with reckless conduct in connection with a shooting on First Avenue that injured a 16-year-old.

Jaylavin Fulmer, 19, was taken into custody soon after Tuesday’s shooting, and deputies identified him Thursday.

The victim was stable as of Thursday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was shot in the leg in the 2100 block of First Avenue, according to deputies.

