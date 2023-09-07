Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect charged in gunshot that injured 16-year-old

By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been charged with reckless conduct in connection with a shooting on First Avenue that injured a 16-year-old.

Jaylavin Fulmer, 19, was taken into custody soon after Tuesday’s shooting, and deputies identified him Thursday.

The victim was stable as of Thursday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was shot in the leg in the 2100 block of First Avenue, according to deputies.

