Diamond Lakes restrooms continue to stink up delays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been more than four months since the city of Augusta pledged $850,000 to fix up the restrooms at Diamond Lakes in time for their peak summer season.

It’s July and there’s a construction zone that now looks more stripped down than it was before. A cigarette case fills an open hole, sinks are missing, and a wasp nest fills a missing part in the ceiling.

George Sosnin and his grandson, Jordan, were more focused on beautiful views of fresh baseball fields and a lake full of life.

“We don’t live too far from here so it’s a nice little day trip and we just come out here for a few hours and hope he catches things,” said Sosnin.

Coming off the summer ball season two weeks ago, 12-year-old Jordan Stallings is celebrating his team’s 8-0 perfect season with some fishing.

But like others who frequent the park daily, there’s the inconvenience of going in a porta-potty that’s starting to heat up.

“We were hoping that it would get done before they said but they’re kind of just dragging their feet on the process,” said Sosnin.

Jannie Boldman, who has been living in South Augusta for a year, said: “I just feel like the bathrooms are disgusting. They just need work ASAP, immediately. Especially since it’s like the summer, people want to enjoy the park with their family, they should’ve fixed it.”

It’s an investment that’s also dragged $900,000 of work since 2018 to fix issues.

While Augusta leaders initially pointed to a plumbing company as the culprit for issues, they walked those comments back before awarding SPLOST money for the fix.

The hope is that some progress shows soon.

“Hopefully that’s going to take place here real soon,” said Sosnin.

Although city operations are limited right now with it being the 4th of July weekend, we have reached out to the director of Central Services, who is leading this project, on when we can expect to see an update for progress.

