New Kroger taking shape near Dyess Parkway, Gordon Highway

Work on a new Kroger has really picked up steam in the past month, and now the new building is starting to take shape.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’ll bring a supermarket to a neighborhood that doesn’t have many offerings nearby. And because it’ll be a Kroger Marketplace that sells housewares, clothing and even some furniture, it’ll fill a gap in an area of Augusta that lacks a Walmart or Target.

Here's a look at Augusta's new Kroger Marketplace store as of July 3, 2023.
Here's a look at Augusta's new Kroger Marketplace store as of July 3, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)

Most of the new Kroger Marketplace’s four outer walls are now standing at Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Harper Franklin Avenue, near Gordon Highway.

The new shopping center will be called Eisenhower Crossing, a nod to nearby Fort Gordon’s upcoming name change to Fort Eisenhower.

Ground was broken at the start of the year, and officials told us at the time the story would open in spring 2024.

Here's the site plan for the new Kroger store along Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Gordon Highway.
Here's the site plan for the new Kroger store along Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Gordon Highway.(Contributed)

The new store represents a $32 million investment and will create 250-300 new jobs.

It’ll bring a supermarket and household goods to a neighborhood that doesn’t have many offerings aside from convenience stores and a Dollar General.

The closest public supermarkets are two Walmart Neighborhood Markets – one that’s six miles north on Dyess Parkway and another that’s about seven miles away in Grovetown. The closest Walmart Supercenter is about five miles away.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

While the emphasis is still groceries at a Kroger Marketplace, they sell just about everything you could get at a Target that sells groceries. For example, they offer fashion and accessories that you can try on in a dressing room, small appliances, linens and towels, indoor and outdoor furniture, have a jewelry store and health clinic – and have been known to even stock bicycles.

Among the other offerings touted at the 124,000-square-foot store are:

  • An adjacent fuel center.
  • A specialty cheese shop.
  • Expanded deli offerings, including sushi.
  • Grocery pickup.
  • New belted self-checkouts that are extremely popular with Kroger customers.
  • Mural designed by a local artist.
  • A pharmacy with an exterior drive-thru.

