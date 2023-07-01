‘There’s no one to blame’: Local vet talks on nationwide vet shortage

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing many pet owners want more 24-hour emergency care clinics in our area.

Augusta only has one 24-hour emergency clinic, the Blue Pearl Hospital, but it’s only open 24 hours on certain days.

News 12 has reported on this problem and talked to pet parents but now we are hearing from our veterinarians.

There is a nationwide shortage of veterinarians.

Burnout is a key factor. A study from American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says causes of burnout range from unmanageable workload to unreasonable time pressures.

“We’re trying,” said Dr. Emily Martin with Springwood Veterinary Clinic. “We’re trying to balance it all.”

Sometimes the balance is not simple.

“I had to take a break,” said Dr. Martin. “They were getting very little of me and I just stepped away.”

She owns Springwood Veterinary Clinic in Hephzibah. She opened her own veterinary practice less than a year ago and it wasn’t easy getting there.

“I’m not going to lie at some point, I went through a little burnout phase,” said Dr. Martin. “I’m the last person I would ever think would experience compassion fatigue, but I think I had a mild version of it at one point.”

She’s not the only one.

“I was just clocking in and clocking out, going home,” said Dr. Martin. “And I’m not at that point ever anymore. I got it back, thankfully.”

A shortage of people like her makes it hard some days.

“The fact of the matter is there’s no one to blame, our profession is at a crisis and that burnout talk is real,” said Dr. Martin. “We care. And if you’re getting the impression with some veterinarians that they don’t, they’re going through a hard time. Probably they’ve probably hit that burnout spot. They probably hit that compassion fatigue spot because they cared so much.”

