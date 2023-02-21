Submit Photos/Videos
City approves $850K to fix restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park

By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission approved $850,000 in funding to fix the often-closed Diamond Lakes Regional Park restrooms that have been a source of problems for years.

The commission approved spending $500,000 in SPLOST 7 funds and $350,000 in SPLOST 8 money for the work.

The city has already spent $900,000 on fixing the restrooms since 2018.

Interim Director of Central Services Ron Lampkin had said it would take $850,000 to make the repairs, and that’s what he got.

He said there’s material inside pipes that includes “loose towels and maybe some epoxy that maybe could’ve potentially come from work that was done before.”

Lampkin said the work should be completed by late April or early May.

Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse recently had said last week that Universal Plumbing played a part in being paid but not finishing the work it was supposed to do. But Douse and Mayor Garnett Johnson walked back those comments Tuesday.

Also approved Tuesday was $800,000 for permanent Greene Street lighting approved out of American Rescue Plan money. The money was shifted from a large downtown project that’s being introduced next week.

