New studies show Georgia, South Carolina are affordable places to live

House with keys in front door
House with keys in front door(Stock photo)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina have been ranked affordable places to live, and two local communities are among the cheapest in the two-state region.

It’s no secret that housing affordability is a growing concern for many Americans. However, due to variances in housing prices and average incomes, some areas of the country are far more affordable than others.

Martinez is ranked sixth for most affordable places to live in Georgia, while Belvedere is the second most affordable community in South Carolina, according to SmartAsset.

To find the most affordable places to buy a home, SmartAsset analyzed closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage rates across the United States.

Meanwhile, another study ranks Georgia as number 26 and South Carolina as number 28 in the nation for being an affordable place to live.

To provide the latest information on the top and bottom markets for affordable housing, Today’s Homeowner compared median home prices against median household incomes across the country.

Here are some of the main findings:

  • With a median household income of $5,547 and an average mortgage cost of $1,576, Georgians spend 28.4% of their income on housing.
  • With a median household income of $4,943 and an average mortgage cost of $1,453, South Carolinians spend 29.4% of their income on housing.
  • At the national level, the median homeowner spent 28.4% of their income on mortgage costs.
  • The Midwest was considered the most affordable region, where residents spent only 22% of their income on mortgage payments. The South was next at 28%, followed by the Northeast at 30%. The West was quite an outlier, where residents spent 41% of their income on mortgage payments.

