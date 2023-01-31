Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response.

Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission.

The wrecked trucks may not be usable due to damage from the wrecks, and leaders don’t have an estimate yet on how much repairs or loss of the trucks would cost.

Burden says officials are still investigating whether the wrecks – within a week of one another and both blamed on “locked up” brakes – are due to human error or equipment failure.

The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21 on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned .

The wreck came just days after another Augusta firetruck overturned Jan. 16 along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road . Ladder Truck 501 rolled over while responding to a commercial fire.

The drivers were both tested for substances.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Burden gave a presentation on so-called quick-response vehicles.

He said the vehicle save 25% on gas compared to later trucks and cost only 10% of what ladder trucks cost.

Burden said the Augusta Fire Department responded to over 26,000 calls last year, 63% of which were medical-related.

He said the vehicles would be a good solution of relief for firetrucks.

He said they can typically respond to the scene of medical emergencies faster than the current ambulance provider, Gold Cross.

He said use of the quick-response vehicles is a nationwide trend.

