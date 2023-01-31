Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies seek man accused of stalking ex in Richmond County

Lawrence Damon Glover
Lawrence Damon Glover(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated stalking case.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect, Lawrence Damon Glover, 51, who’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

MORE | Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies

Deputies were called at 1:48 a.m. Saturday to an address in the Hephzibah area where a woman said she’d awoken to the sound of her bedroom window being smashed.

She checked her security cameras and saw her ex, Glover, placing an item on her vehicle right before her window was broken, according to deputies. One of her cameras was missing but was later found in a neighbor’s yard.

She stated that she had a protection order against Glover.

Glover is known to frequent the areas of Hephzibah and Aiken.

Anyone with information about Glover is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

