Injury accident reported at Interstate 20 and Washington

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An injury accident was reported Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 20 at Washington Road.

The crash was reported at 4:27, according to Richmond County dispatches.

The Georgia Department of Transportation showed no traffic tie-ups on the interstate, but Washington Road was at a standstill, indicating the crash was on

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.