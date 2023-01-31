Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies

By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned.

During an Augusta Commission committee meeting Tuesday, members moved forward on letting the sheriff’s agency purchase 400 stun guns.

The agency went before commission members to ask for procurement of $25,000 it had already budgeted for 2023.

The agency says the new stun guns will replace outdated ones.

