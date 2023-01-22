Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Fire truck overturned in South Augusta

2nd Augusta Fire Department truck overturned in the past week
Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side on Saturday night in South Augusta.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks “Tender 12″ and “Engine 12″ were heading to a first responder call on Neely Road.

They say “Tender 12″ went off the left side of the road and overturned.

The firefighter that was driving “Tender 12″ was transposed by Augusta Fire Department MED 4 to Augusta University for evaluation, and according to them, was later released.

They also said Haz-Mat and the training chief responded to a diesel fuel spill but that it was eventually contained.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as information becomes available.

