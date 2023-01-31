Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal

By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members are meeting Tuesday to figure out who controls the zone for ambulance services in the city when the service provider goes to a month-to-month contract.

Officials say the contract, which the Augusta Commission approved unanimously Tuesday, will cost $250,000 the first month and then $150,000 after that.

The current provider, Gold Cross, surrendered the zone after city leaders refused to approve a longer-term contract that included millions in subsidies. Gold Cross said it needed the subsidies due to rising costs and the number of people in Augusta who don’t pay for service.

As a result, the state will appoint a new provider for the long term, and then the Gold Cross month-to-month deal will expire.

Proposed month-to-month contract between Augusta-Richmond County and Gold Cross.
Proposed month-to-month contract between Augusta-Richmond County and Gold Cross.(WRDW)

Mayor Garnett Johnson want the city to control the zone so Augusta officials can hold the provider accountable.

On Tuesday, a special meeting began at 11 a.m. and then went into a long executive session. Around 12:30 p.m., commission members slowly returned to their seats, and the contract was approved around 1 p.m.

