It’s opening day for Diamond Lakes restrooms and slow-pitch tourney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of ongoing issues from plumbing, delays and vandalism, Diamond Lakes Regional Park is opening up fully functioning restrooms and concession stands.

The city says the facilities have been an issue for Diamond Lakes going back to when they opened in 2012. Back then, it was just water leakage, but since 2019 leading up to the beginning of 2023, more than $900,000 had already gone into fixing up these buildings that keep on having issues.

In February of this year, the Augusta Commission approved another $850,000 in SPLOST 7 and 8 funds as a final fix , bringing that final price tag fix to around $1.75 million.

Director of Central Services Ron Lampkin said from there, the facilities would initially be completed by spring but continued to see delays into the summer . On top of construction delays and piping issues, Lampkin attributed more months of delays to vandalism .

Now, there’s a grand opening with an exciting event that’s expected to bring in 2,500 people to south Augusta, with a $3.3 million in economic impact, all hosted by a clean venue with shiny toilets and sinks.

Dustin Roberts, national director of the Military Softball World Series, says the USSSA Military Worlds softball tournament will bring in thousands of veterans from across the country and overseas from Wednesday through Sunday.

It’s the first time south Augusta has held the event since 2017, but the event stopped coming due to repairs at Diamond Lakes, as well as the pandemic.

This will also mark a return to Diamond Lakes’ concession stands in the towers at the park, which have been shut down for as long as this event has been away from south Augusta.

Eight of the infamous porta-potties have already been removed as the backup to the restrooms, but some will remain around the park for areas that are a far walking distance from the towers.

Lampkin says he already has plans in store for new lighting around the track when funds are available.

Moving forward, the restrooms at the towers are intended to remain open when the park is open – from dusk until dawn.

