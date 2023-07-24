6 months into term, Augusta mayor talks to New 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six months into his term, Mayor Garnett Johnson sits down with News 12 to discuss how things are going in Augusta.

During this interview, we break down the pillars that have stood out since taking office: bridging in Central EMS, overcoming a cyber attack, and pushing Augusta through a community fearful of violence.

While we have more than highlighted the highs of Central EMS coming in with better averages on response times, this was hit during the city’s first week of the cyber attack.

While the problem was announced as solved, we found Augusta Fire’s response times doubled during the week of the cyber attack. They said they’ll still be investigating the situation for months to come.

FULL INTERVIEW:

In terms of crime, the CSRA is seeing a crime wave that feels centered in Richmond County.

While Johnson says he’s been reaching out to the community, mainly in African American youth where he believes this violence is mainly taking place. He also notes that of the city’s 330 job vacancies, 150 are from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In other recent issues, we also talked about south Augusta. While he’s optimistic about bringing more opportunities to the area, such as Aurubis and Denkai, he admits the area deserves more attention.

With flooding that took place over the past month, he says while some of the homes were covered, he reached out to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and they couldn’t reach the $19 million threshold set by FEMA to provide more assistance, and these families are on their own.

Optimistically, he hopes the introduction of the recent rightsizing plans for grass-cutting efforts come together, and helps address the issue of stormwater and flooding.

