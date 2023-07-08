Submit Photos/Videos
Officer involved shooting in downtown Augusta, GBI called in

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Ellis Street
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are on the scene in downtown Augusta after an officer-involved shooting happened earlier this afternoon.

At 11:23 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Ellis Street in reference to a subject with a gun.

They say a deputy and the subject were shot at least once during an incident, after which the deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Coroner’s Office is now on the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested due to the nature of the incident.

The G.B.I. has now assumed the investigation.

While this investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time, News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

