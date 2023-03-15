City leaders working to shore up affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has decided to sign up the city for a U.S. program that aims to address housing instability in local communities.

Augusta is joining the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program.

That means the city will be able to move forward with building and rehabilitating dwellings for homeless people or those at risk of homelessness.

In 2022, the city got $3.48 million in American Rescue plan funds associated with the program.

The HOME Program, established under Title II of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, has several purposes:

To expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Americans. Housing includes existing rental housing made affordable through tenant-based assistance.

To strengthen the abilities of state and local governments and nonprofits to develop plans for decent, affordable housing.

To provide financial and technical help toward these efforts.

To build partnerships between government and the private sector for affordable housing.

Funds are allocated by formula to participating jurisdictions, and the state and local governments.

