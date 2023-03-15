Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

City leaders working to shore up affordable housing

Someone hands keys to two other people.
Someone hands keys to two other people.(Source: Pexels (custom credit))
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has decided to sign up the city for a U.S. program that aims to address housing instability in local communities.

Augusta is joining the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program.

That means the city will be able to move forward with building and rehabilitating dwellings for homeless people or those at risk of homelessness.

In 2022, the city got $3.48 million in American Rescue plan funds associated with the program.

The HOME Program, established under Title II of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, has several purposes:

  • To expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Americans. Housing includes existing rental housing made affordable through tenant-based assistance.
  • To strengthen the abilities of state and local governments and nonprofits to develop plans for decent, affordable housing.
  • To provide financial and technical help toward these efforts.
  • To build partnerships between government and the private sector for affordable housing.

Funds are allocated by formula to participating jurisdictions, and the state and local governments.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby...
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Officers make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County
A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall at Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road.
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

Latest News

Temperatures could increase the risk of West Nile Virus
S.C. residents can help track West Nile virus by submitting dead birds
Plans are coming together for Fort Gordon renaming ceremony
Fort Gordon
When will Fort Gordon hold renaming ceremony?
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
The latest on city of Augusta’s $2M in fines from the IRS