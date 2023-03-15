City to preserve heritage with purchase of historic Walker house

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a ceremony Wednesday, the city of Augusta marked the purchase of the Rev. Charles T. Walker house at 1011 Laney Walker Blvd. from Historic Augusta Inc.

The purchase is meant to preserve the home as part of the Laney Walker Bethlehem revitalization project.

“We will work to protect his heritage, we will work to preserve its legacy, and we will surely work to create an economic instrument cherished by all whom visit the Boulevard,” Augusta Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher Jr. said.

Walker was born into slavery in the 1800s, but made his way out as a founder of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, which grew into one of the region’s largest congregations.

The Richmond County Board of Education named a school in his honor in the 1930s.

And when Gwinnett Street was renamed Laney Walker Boulevard in the 1970s, famed educator Lucy Craft Laney and Walker were chosen to be honored.

DEVELOPING STORY Craig Allison is looking at how the purchase of this historic home fits in with plans to revitalize the Laney Walker/Bethlehem area of the city.

Subsequently, the surrounding neighborhood and National Register Historic District were also named for Laney and Walker.

Walker’s fame as a preacher and evangelist spanned continents and he was known as “the Black Spurgeon” in reference to a famous British evangelist of that time.

Historic Augusta recognized the home on its endangered properties list in 2009 and acquired the property in 2015.

The organization, whose mission is to preserve historic sites and structures in Augusta and Richmond County, utilized its revolving fund and a grant from the 1772 Foundation, the Knox Foundation and the National Trust for Historic Preservation to stabilize the property.

Upon Augusta Commission approval, the city acquired the home for further community economic development as part of the Laney Walker/Bethlehem revitalization project and overarching masterplan.

