The latest on city of Augusta’s $2M in fines from the IRS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re still learning more about Augusta getting hit with fines from the IRS of at least $2 million.

Mayor Garnett Johnson is saying he found out about this last week and how it concerns paperwork not filed properly to the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

City officials are now looking into whether this happened over multiple years.

The mayor says an outside legal counsel has been hired, and U.S. Rep. Rick Allen may also help Augusta leaders figure out this issue.

News 12 has filed open records requests to see the paperwork and learn how deep the problem goes.

But $2 million could be the tip of the iceberg or could be the total amount, depending on how many years the city failed to file the paperwork.

Employers like the city are required to file annual paperwork with the IRS related to the source of employees’ health insurance coverage – and not doing so can bring consequences from the Internal Revenue Service.

