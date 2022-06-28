What the Tech: Most dangerous day of the year for smartphones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -There are 365 days in 2022, and the Fourth of July is the most dangerous for smartphones.

According to Asurion, an insurance and repair company, the number of damage claims for smartphones is nearly 50% higher on the Fourth of July compared to its next busiest day.

“Primarily two things, cracked glass and liquid damage. I mean people are out and about and doing things with their devices. They’re excited. Lots of movement, lots of cracks, lots of drops, and lots of liquid damage,” he said.

Last year, Asurion saw an 80% increase in water-related damage and a 10% increase in cracked screens, and a 65% surge in lost devices.

What should you do between now and the Fourth to prepare for the possibility that something will happen to your device?

“Back up your device, set your device to back up regularly, whether daily, weekly, or monthly. Next is putting on your case. If you’re going to be near an environment with lots of water, we recommend going after a waterproof case. If you don’t want to put a case on there, put some type of liquid glass on your screen. It’s going to help prevent, or at least save your device when you drop it,” said Murphy.

The good news is that most smartphones are water-resistant, so if it does get gets a splash, or if you take a quick dip in the pool, it’ll probably be okay.

The best way to protect your phone on a fun day is to put it somewhere safe, leave it alone and enjoy the holiday.

According to the report, summer always brings a surge in phone repair claims.

After the Fourth, Memorial Day and Labor Day rank as the second and third most dangerous days of the year

