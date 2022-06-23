Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Using the Shortcuts app on your iPhone

Shortcuts iPhone app
Shortcuts iPhone app(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - iPhone users have phones that can take care of a lot of tasks.

Things like taking photos, sending texts, and getting directions. As easy as all of that is, it could be easier with an app you probably have but never use.

Here’s what you can do using the ‘Shortcuts’ app. It is pre-installed on new iPhones.

If you don’t see the app, you can download it from the App Store for free.

This app takes some of the most complex things we often do with the iPhone and do them with just one tap on the screen.

Let’s say you typically call or text someone that you’re on the way home and what time they can expect you. Rather than needing to open the messages app, find a contact, write out that text, and hit send, a shortcut does it for you.

Opening the Shortcuts app, tap on the gallery. Using the ‘going home’ shortcut, you can select a favorite podcast to start playing, get directions and send an ETA text.

There’s a shortcut that automatically starts a workout when your phone connects to the earbuds at the gym. Another one opens Amazon Music when you arrive at the gym.

It’ll set an alarm and turn on do not disturb whenever you ask Siri to “take a break”.

Customizing the shortcuts takes a little work, but you don’t have to pay attention to all the steps. Apple has set this up for you. You can add a shortcut to the home screen, but it’s generally much easier to ask Siri.

There are tons of shortcuts available, some created by Apple, some shared by other people.

