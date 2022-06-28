Celebrate with the family at these local Independence Day events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for the river region to celebrate Independence Day, and as always, there are plenty of events happening in the coming week for families.

On June 30, Fort Gordon will hold its Independence Celebration at Barton Field. There will be a carnival, shopping, food, live entertainment, and a firework show to end the night. The celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets and food vouchers are already available for purchase. Cash/credit/debit cards won’t be accepted on the field, so make sure to get your tickets beforehand at Bldg. 28320 on Lane Avenue or call 706-791-8878. Outside food, tents, coolers, and pets won’t be allowed into the celebration.

If you like baseball and fireworks, why not combine the two? Join the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park on July 2-3 for game specials and fireworks right after the end of the games!

Also on July 2, The Friends of Clark’s Hill Lake Fireworks Show will be held at the Raysville Marina in Thomson. The show should start at 9 p.m., and you can enjoy it from the comfort of the land or out on the water!

Or you can catch the Freedom Blast celebration happening on the Thomson-McDuffie Government Center front lawn. There will be a huge picnic on the lawn, food, and a fireworks extravaganza. The Thomson-McDuffie Fire Department will have the Fire Truck on site to spray water for the children to run through, plus bounce houses and games.

For our Burke County communities, Mad Anthony’s Fireworks Show is back on July 3 at the Recreation Department Complex on Burke Veterans Parkway. The show starts at 6 p.m. - just make sure you bring some chairs to tailgate from your car!

Happening on July 4...

Evans Towne Center Park returns with this year’s Boom! in the Park celebration. From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4, head to the park for food trucks, a firework show, and live music from the headliner, Whiskey Run! Admission is free, and you can expect fireworks to start around 9:15 p.m

There will be a fireworks celebration at the Augusta Common on Reynolds Street. You can find live bands, food trucks, and different vendors in the area starting at 5 p.m. The fireworks show should begin around 9:30 p.m. from the 5th St. Bridge!

Living History Park in North Augusta will also have a celebration on the 4th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a parade and a costume contest, and some refreshments. The mayor of North Augusta will also be attending! Pets are welcome to walk around the historic buildings with their owners to celebrate.

The Village at Woodside will also host a free community event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring live music by Preston & Weston, food trucks, and a firework finale! And - we hear there might be lobster rolls, so that’s definitely a plus!

