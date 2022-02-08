Richmond County deputies investigate fatal crash involving tractor trailer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday at 5:43 p.m. Richmond County deputies responded to Bobby Jones Expressway, near Doug Bernard Parkway, in reference to an accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

There is one confirmed fatality.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of the next of kin.

The westbound lanes of I-520 are partially blocked.

Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation, and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

