Richmond County deputies investigate fatal crash involving tractor trailer

By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday at 5:43 p.m. Richmond County deputies responded to Bobby Jones Expressway, near Doug Bernard Parkway, in reference to an accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

There is one confirmed fatality.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of the next of kin.

The westbound lanes of I-520 are partially blocked.

Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation, and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

