Gas prices soar locally, nationally amid global tensions

File photo
File photo((WENDELL FRANKS))
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia surged by a nickel per gallon in the past week as they shot up to $3.42 across the United States, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.

National gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014.

Georgia gas prices are averaging $3.25 per gallon on Monday, but Augusta drivers aren’t paying quite as much. Gas here is only running $3.21 per gallon on Monday. Still, that’s an increase of 5 cents per gallon from a week ago and 14 cents from a month ago. And it’s a far cry from the $2.29 per gallon a year ago.

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, gas is cheaper than in Georgia at $3.18 per gallon as of Monday.

It’s even less expensive in Aiken and Edgefield counties, running $3.16 on Monday, according to AAA. That’s up 7 cents over the past week and 12 cents over the past month. A year ago, the average price was $2.24 in Aiken and Edgefield counties.

AAA says winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There are also concerns Russia will withhold crude oil from the global market as a reaction to potential western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

De Haan said more grim news is ahead.

“Motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare-up in geopolitical tensions,” De Haan said. “Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”

