Roadway roundup: Closures set for lanes on I-20 in coming days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather permitting, crews will set new Savannah River bridge beams on Interstate 20 at the state line this week, requiring westbound lane closures.

Contractors will shut down the right lane from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Welcome Center on Monday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning.

Drivers could see single-lane closures on alternate dates during this period.

Crews will also install a westbound interstate lane closure Jan. 24 to shift concrete barrier wall between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal.

Closure dates may change due to weather conditions or other factors.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce speed.

Lane closures scheduled in Columbia County

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on eastbound William Few Parkway from Chamblin Road to 1823 William Few Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3.

There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shift in the right northbound lane of Lewiston Road from Interstate 20 to 440 Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7-11.

There will be a temporary lane closure to repair utilities in the left turn lane of Flowing Wells Road at Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8.

There will be a temporary closure of Old Anderson Road to install utilities at Flowing Wells Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9-10.

Also in the news ...

WAYNESBORO WORK: The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a Transportation Investment Act construction project worth several million dollars in Burke County. The contract was awarded to Reeves Construction Co. to construct 2.1 miles of a truck route with a roundabout and an at-grade crossing at Norfolk Southern Railroad on SR 24/SR 56 in Burke County.

