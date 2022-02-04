Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday identified a motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash the day before.

Jacob Colin Patterson, 26, of Marengo, Ill., died in Thursday’s 7:14 a.m. crash in the 3600 block of Wrightsboro Road at Belair Road.

Coroner Mark Bowen said the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:57 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

