Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday identified a motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash the day before.
Jacob Colin Patterson, 26, of Marengo, Ill., died in Thursday’s 7:14 a.m. crash in the 3600 block of Wrightsboro Road at Belair Road.
Coroner Mark Bowen said the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:57 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.