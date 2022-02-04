Advertisement

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3, 2022.
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday identified a motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash the day before.

Jacob Colin Patterson, 26, of Marengo, Ill., died in Thursday’s 7:14 a.m. crash in the 3600 block of Wrightsboro Road at Belair Road.

Coroner Mark Bowen said the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:57 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

MORE | 48-year-old woman killed at her Augusta home

