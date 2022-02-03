48-year-old woman killed at her Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An outbreak of violent crime continues in Augusta. The latest victim: a woman who was killed on Londonberry Lane.

She was found dead Thursday morning in what the Richmond County Coroner’s Office is calling a homicide.

Nancy Phillips, 48, was pronounced dead at 3:34 a.m. at her home on Londonberry Lane, a short cul-de-sac of townhomes northeast of Doctors Hospital

Her slaying is the latest in a wave of violent crime that’s sweeping Richmond County, many of the cases being shootings, some of them fatal.

Among the latest violence was a shooting early Sunday at Club 706, 2632 Deans Bridge Road, that injured three people and left one dead.

That happened two days after a Johndrick Oliphant, 19, was found shot dead in the middle of the 4200 block of Stone Road.

The year had a violent start, with an injury shooting in a domestic disturbance on New Year’s Eve on Ramsgate Road near Wheeler and Aumond Road.

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIME WAVE:

Then on Jan. 8, Arbrie Anthony, 8, was shot and killed in her front yard during a drive-by shooting. Suspect Antoine Redfield has been arrested in connection with the case.

The following day, at 1:04 a.m., two people shot in their car at Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road. There were no serious injuries.

The next evening, two men were shot on Fenwick Street, one of those was serious.

Then there was a four-day lull until a double homicide on Hammond Avenue near Peach Orchard Road. Two women were shot and killed, and a third was taken to the hospital.

Almost 10 days later, there was an aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway near North Leg Road. On Jan. 23, suspect Brian Moss was considered wanted, armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1000.

