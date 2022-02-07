Advertisement

Deadly dirt bike crash in Aiken County

SCHP: Dirt bike driver killed in crash near Langley Pond in Aiken County.
SCHP: Dirt bike driver killed in crash near Langley Pond in Aiken County.(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:41 AM EST
LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a dirt bike collided with a pick-up truck in Aiken County Sunday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reports show the crash happened near Langley, just south of the Langley Pond, around 6:20 p.m.

Troopers say someone on a dirt bike was on Langley Dam Road and failed to yield to a 2003 Chevy on Carline Road.

The driver of the dirt bike was killed in the crash.

The Aiken County Coroner has not released the driver’s name yet.

We will provide updates when we learn more details.

