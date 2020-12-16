Statesboro protesters target eatery over alleged racial slurs

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A claim of racial slurs had people protesting outside a Statesboro fast-food business.

Protesters stood outside the Dairy Queen for much of the day on Monday. Organizers say a now-former employee claimed a shift leader referred to him using an offensive term on several occasions.

The group tossed bananas on the ground to call attention to what they say was racism - intended or not.

“Even if she was just playing, you can’t play like that. ... That’s a hostile work environment. He had to quit,” protest organizer Eli Porter said.

WTOC contacted the local owner and DQ’s corporate office responded with the owner’s statement that the shift leader is no longer employed by the company, as of last week.

