Advertisement

Statesboro protesters target eatery over alleged racial slurs

A protest takes place this week outside a Dairy Queen in Statesboro.
A protest takes place this week outside a Dairy Queen in Statesboro.(WRDW)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A claim of racial slurs had people protesting outside a Statesboro fast-food business.

Protesters stood outside the Dairy Queen for much of the day on Monday. Organizers say a now-former employee claimed a shift leader referred to him using an offensive term on several occasions.

The group tossed bananas on the ground to call attention to what they say was racism - intended or not.

“Even if she was just playing, you can’t play like that. ... That’s a hostile work environment. He had to quit,” protest organizer Eli Porter said.

WTOC contacted the local owner and DQ’s corporate office responded with the owner’s statement that the shift leader is no longer employed by the company, as of last week.

MORE | New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Authorities trying to learn identity of woman found dead in North Augusta
Hunter Chase Powell
Burke County 12-year-old found after overnight search
Daminyona Harlan McMath
Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
12th District Republicans suing Georgia election chief’s office
The first VA frontline staff member, Amy Larsh, a Registered Nurse, recieves the vaccine.
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Augusta

Latest News

Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Aiken Regional receives doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Tycen Jeffery Collins
Staffer accused of punching mentally disabled person at group home
A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 71% of Americans want to get the COVID-19...
Here are some S.C. residents’ concerns about COVID-19 vaccine
From left: Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw, CTAE Director Nanette Barnes, Alliance for Fort...
Richmond County school garner cyber-honor